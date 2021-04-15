Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.22.

DIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

In other news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $91,548.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,068.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $86,330.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,514.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,113 shares of company stock worth $1,206,301 in the last ninety days. 2.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Dine Brands Global by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DIN opened at $91.66 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.19 and a beta of 2.02. Dine Brands Global has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $95.32.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.49 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 17.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

