Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Director Sells $1,392,000.00 in Stock

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Director Peter Benz sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $1,392,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,530 shares in the company, valued at $1,694,992. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

MARA stock opened at $42.97 on Thursday. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $57.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.13. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.43 and a beta of 4.33.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 319.69% and a negative return on equity of 48.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MARA. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Marathon Digital by 19,900.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital in the first quarter worth about $103,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital in the first quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

