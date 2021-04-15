Insider Selling: Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Director Sells $1,082,644.83 in Stock

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Director Peter Svennilson sold 24,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $1,082,644.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $889,836.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Peter Svennilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 7th, Peter Svennilson sold 27,953 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total transaction of $1,274,656.80.

On Monday, April 5th, Peter Svennilson sold 18,215 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $849,729.75.

RVMD opened at $39.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.09. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.53 and a twelve month high of $56.18.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.14). Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 32.25% and a negative net margin of 191.17%. Analysts expect that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RVMD shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revolution Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RVMD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Revolution Medicines by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,512,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,043,000 after buying an additional 975,677 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter worth about $6,942,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Revolution Medicines by 171.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,206,000 after buying an additional 167,008 shares in the last quarter. Regents of The University of California acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter worth about $5,549,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter worth about $4,106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit targets primarily within the RAS and mTOR signaling pathways. The company's principal product candidate is RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1b/2 study for the treatment of RAS-dependent tumors.

