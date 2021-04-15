Robert S. Birch Sells 62,582 Shares of SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) Stock

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) insider Robert S. Birch sold 62,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $977,530.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,055,263 shares in the company, valued at $32,103,208.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ SSSS opened at $15.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.38. SuRo Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.78 and a 52-week high of $16.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $309.49 million, a PE ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 2.23.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $2.28. SuRo Capital had a net margin of 1,249.39% and a negative return on equity of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $0.92 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SSSS. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SuRo Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in SuRo Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SuRo Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in SuRo Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in SuRo Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

SSSS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of SuRo Capital from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of SuRo Capital from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of SuRo Capital in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

SuRo Capital Company Profile

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

