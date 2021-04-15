Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) EVP Sells $1,258,953.80 in Stock

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) EVP David J. Shirk sold 82,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $1,258,953.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 339,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,204,110.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of SABR opened at $15.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. Sabre Co. has a 1-year low of $5.32 and a 1-year high of $16.88.

Get Sabre alerts:

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $313.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.94 million. Sabre had a negative net margin of 48.78% and a negative return on equity of 105.75%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Sabre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sabre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Sabre by 168.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Sabre by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Sabre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SABR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Sabre in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Sabre from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabre presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.17.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.