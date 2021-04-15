Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 701 Shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.58% of Heska worth $7,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HSKA. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Heska by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Heska by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heska by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Heska by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Heska by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,486 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heska from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Heska in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Heska from $157.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up from $167.50) on shares of Heska in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Heska from $145.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.20.

Shares of HSKA opened at $177.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.80 and a 200-day moving average of $150.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.10 and a beta of 1.65. Heska Co. has a 1 year low of $57.30 and a 1 year high of $217.17.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $64.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.10 million. Heska had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heska Co. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Heska Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

