Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN) Stake Raised by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 407,574 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 9,171 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.32% of Aegion worth $7,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aegion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aegion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aegion during the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Aegion during the third quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Aegion by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aegion alerts:

In related news, CEO Charles R. Gordon sold 50,000 shares of Aegion stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $1,390,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,604,672.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AEGN. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Aegion from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of Aegion stock opened at $30.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $946.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.15 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.59. Aegion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $205.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.10 million. Aegion had a positive return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. Analysts anticipate that Aegion Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aegion Profile

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Corrosion Protection. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion and other threats; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Aegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.