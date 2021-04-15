Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,243,320 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 116,751 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $7,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 61.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,670 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 11,249 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in SM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in SM Energy in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,593 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 43,471 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 22,957 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SM stock opened at $18.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.44. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $19.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 6.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $320.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.41 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. Analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.17%.

In other SM Energy news, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 4,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $51,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,610.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SM. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays cut shares of SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.13.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

