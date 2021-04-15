BNP Paribas Upgrades ENI (NYSE:E) to Neutral

ENI (NYSE:E) was upgraded by equities researchers at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

E has been the subject of a number of other reports. DZ Bank raised shares of ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ENI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. ENI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

NYSE:E opened at $24.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.47. ENI has a 12 month low of $13.36 and a 12 month high of $25.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $45.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.06.

ENI (NYSE:E) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. ENI had a negative net margin of 19.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $14.24 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that ENI will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of ENI by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,715,637 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,342,000 after buying an additional 217,500 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in ENI by 479.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 770,894 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,880,000 after purchasing an additional 637,841 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in ENI by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 102,101 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in ENI in the 3rd quarter worth $1,438,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in ENI in the 4th quarter worth $1,298,000.

ENI Company Profile

