BNP Paribas Upgrades ENI (NYSE:E) to Neutral

ENI (NYSE:E) was upgraded by equities researchers at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
E has been the subject of a number of other reports. DZ Bank raised shares of ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ENI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. ENI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.
NYSE:E opened at $24.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.47. ENI has a 12 month low of $13.36 and a 12 month high of $25.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $45.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.06.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of ENI by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,715,637 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,342,000 after buying an additional 217,500 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in ENI by 479.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 770,894 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,880,000 after purchasing an additional 637,841 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in ENI by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 102,101 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in ENI in the 3rd quarter worth $1,438,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in ENI in the 4th quarter worth $1,298,000.
ENI Company Profile
