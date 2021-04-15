Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Research Coverage Started at Evercore ISI

Equities research analysts at Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Pinterest from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cleveland Research started coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Pinterest from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.86.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $83.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.69. The company has a market capitalization of $52.47 billion, a PE ratio of -130.45 and a beta of 1.40. Pinterest has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $705.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.75 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 57,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $4,201,659.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,201,659.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 129,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $9,510,726.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,448,201.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 827,667 shares of company stock worth $63,028,356.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PINS. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 1,558.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 190,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,883,000 after acquiring an additional 178,634 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Pinterest by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 106,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 24,105 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Pinterest by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,478,000 after purchasing an additional 515,068 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $366,000. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

