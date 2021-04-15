Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 8,026 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 809% compared to the average daily volume of 883 put options.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTSH. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.39.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $79.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.00 and a 200 day moving average of $76.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $47.39 and a 1-year high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $36,949.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,899.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 935.9% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 404 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

