Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 442,900 shares, an increase of 143.2% from the March 15th total of 182,100 shares. Currently, 26.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 627,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

In other Creatd news, CEO Jeremy Frommer acquired 5,725 shares of Creatd stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.67 per share, for a total transaction of $26,735.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 311,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,564.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 11,677 shares of company stock valued at $52,736. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Creatd stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 55,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Creatd as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 2.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Creatd stock opened at $4.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Creatd has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $19.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.11.

About Creatd

Creatd Inc develops digital communities and markets branded digital content. The company provides Vocal, a content distribution platform that delivers a digital publishing platform organized into niche-communities capable of hosting rich media content. Its Vocal platform provides advertisers access to target markets that most closely match their interests.

