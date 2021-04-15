Telsey Advisory Group Begins Coverage on JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN)

Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 46.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on JOAN. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of JOANN in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of JOANN in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of JOANN in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of JOANN in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of JOANN in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, JOANN has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.29.

Shares of JOAN opened at $11.63 on Tuesday. JOANN has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $13.70.

In related news, CEO Wade D. Miquelon acquired 47,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.36 per share, with a total value of $540,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,968. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Wade D. Miquelon acquired 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 124,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,464,168.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies, including cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

