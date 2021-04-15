AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:DWEQ) Short Interest Update

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:DWEQ) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 118.8% from the March 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:DWEQ opened at $27.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.32 and a 200-day moving average of $27.50. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $18.24 and a twelve month high of $30.10.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.