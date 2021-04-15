Naked Wines (LON:WINE) Sets New 52-Week High at $828.00

Naked Wines plc (LON:WINE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 828 ($10.82) and last traded at GBX 788.35 ($10.30), with a volume of 28142 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 805 ($10.52).

The stock has a market cap of £583.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 731.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 627.58.

Naked Wines Company Profile (LON:WINE)

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines, beers, and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online. It also engages in the trust and funding businesses. The company was formerly known as Majestic Wine plc and changed its name to Naked Wines plc in August 2019.

