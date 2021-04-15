James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Shares Gap Down to $32.84

Shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.84, but opened at $31.89. James Hardie Industries shares last traded at $31.89, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.59. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.64 and a beta of 1.24.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $738.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.00 million. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 31.83%. Analysts forecast that James Hardie Industries plc will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHX. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in James Hardie Industries by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,519 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile (NYSE:JHX)

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products primarily in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Europe. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research and Development segments.

