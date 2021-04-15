NiSource (NYSE:NI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 198,065 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 3,683,578 shares.The stock last traded at $23.84 and had previously closed at $24.75.

NI has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NiSource has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.56.

Get NiSource alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.97, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other NiSource news, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $122,653.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 106,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Hooper sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $111,150.00. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of NiSource by 2.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of NiSource by 0.4% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 161,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of NiSource by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 48,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NiSource Company Profile (NYSE:NI)

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.