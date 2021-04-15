Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Trading 9.5% Higher

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) traded up 9.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $194.35 and last traded at $192.40. 98,642 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,191,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $175.65.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Novavax from $223.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Novavax from $248.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Novavax from $207.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.69.

Get Novavax alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.57 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.02.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($1.17). Novavax had a negative net margin of 133.10% and a negative return on equity of 1,346.17%. The company had revenue of $279.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3072.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Novavax news, Director Gary C. Evans sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total value of $5,174,645.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,822,689.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Trizzino sold 3,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.46, for a total value of $877,770.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,483.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,497 shares of company stock worth $13,928,932. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Novavax by 160.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,559 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 111.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 47,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after buying an additional 25,039 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 198.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,113,000 after buying an additional 5,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novavax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.