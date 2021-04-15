The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 1,108 Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.05% of International Seaways worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the 4th quarter worth $730,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of International Seaways by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of International Seaways by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,188,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,742,000 after purchasing an additional 448,393 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in International Seaways by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,337,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,840,000 after purchasing an additional 49,941 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INSW opened at $17.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $499.23 million, a P/E ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.30. International Seaways, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $29.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.35.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The transportation company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.29). International Seaways had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 16.95%. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Seaways, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.34%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INSW. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of International Seaways from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. International Seaways currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 4 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

