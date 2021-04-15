The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Holdings in Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Cue Biopharma were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Cue Biopharma by 147.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 14.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Cue Biopharma in the third quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cue Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kenneth Pienta sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $196,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CUE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cue Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.80.

NASDAQ:CUE opened at $12.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $379.80 million, a PE ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.95. Cue Biopharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $31.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.47.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 63.69% and a negative net margin of 1,142.70%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cue Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

