Credit Suisse AG Takes Position in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Daseke during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Daseke during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Daseke during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Daseke by 371.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 8,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Daseke by 10.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. 25.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Daseke alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DSKE opened at $8.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.24 and a 200 day moving average of $6.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.18 and a beta of 2.00. Daseke, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.16. Daseke had a positive return on equity of 33.15% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Daseke, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DSKE. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Daseke from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised Daseke from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daseke from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Daseke to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.44.

Daseke Profile

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Daseke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daseke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.