Credit Suisse AG Makes New Investment in Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI)

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,009 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZIXI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ZIX in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Simmons Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ZIX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ZIX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZIX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZIX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZIXI. Stephens began coverage on ZIX in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of ZIX in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of ZIX in a report on Sunday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.70.

In other news, Director Taher Elgamal sold 25,000 shares of ZIX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $194,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,055.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZIXI opened at $7.49 on Thursday. Zix Co. has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $10.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.60 million, a P/E ratio of -24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $57.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.79 million. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 63.79% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. On average, research analysts forecast that Zix Co. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Zix Corporation provides solutions for email encryption, data loss prevention, threat protection, unified archiving, and cloud data backup in the United States, Israel, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; and Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

