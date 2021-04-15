LPL Financial LLC Buys 16,285 Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,285 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 20.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 17.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. 59.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 8,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $52,355.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 5,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $35,861.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,118.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,651 shares of company stock valued at $562,099. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TWO stock opened at $7.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.42. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.78 and a 52 week high of $7.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 246.97%. On average, analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 49.64%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TWO. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.79.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

