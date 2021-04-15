Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $9.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LHDX. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lucira Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. William Blair started coverage on shares of Lucira Health in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Lucira Health stock opened at $9.10 on Tuesday. Lucira Health has a 12-month low of $7.98 and a 12-month high of $37.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.70.

In related news, major shareholder Epiq Capital Group, Llc bought 3,461,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $58,849,988.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops testing platform that provides molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID- 19 All- In- One Test Kit, that provides COVID- 19 result; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

