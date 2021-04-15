LPL Financial LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Duluth were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Duluth during the 1st quarter valued at $366,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Duluth by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Duluth by 256.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 16,018 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Duluth by 9.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 6,807 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Duluth in the third quarter worth $346,000. Institutional investors own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Duluth news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 2,087 shares of Duluth stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $34,435.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,859. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DLTH opened at $15.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.31 and its 200 day moving average is $13.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Duluth Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $17.73. The stock has a market cap of $470.11 million, a PE ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 0.78.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). Duluth had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 2.51%. On average, analysts forecast that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DLTH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Duluth in a report on Sunday, March 21st.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

