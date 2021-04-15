3,258 Shares in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domo in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Domo in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Domo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Domo by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Domo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. 68.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOMO stock opened at $59.32 on Thursday. Domo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.63 and a fifty-two week high of $79.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -17.92 and a beta of 3.07.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $56.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.85) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Domo, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Domo from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Domo from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Domo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Domo from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.86.

Domo Profile

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

