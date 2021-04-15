LPL Financial LLC Has $527,000 Stock Position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,218 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 144.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

NKTR opened at $19.14 on Thursday. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.26 and a 200-day moving average of $18.91.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.64 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.74% and a negative net margin of 269.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total transaction of $2,958,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 608,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,003,425.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $990,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 330,344 shares of company stock valued at $6,457,441. 2.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

