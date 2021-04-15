BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Hovde Group

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) was upgraded by research analysts at Hovde Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $36.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Hovde Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.61% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of BancorpSouth Bank stock opened at $31.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.32. BancorpSouth Bank has a 52 week low of $17.21 and a 52 week high of $35.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.06.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $255.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.86 million. BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BXS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 10.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 14,741 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 291.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,125,000 after acquiring an additional 158,417 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 53.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 7,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $733,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It accepts various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

