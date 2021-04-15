Insider Selling: Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) CEO Sells 15,456 Shares of Stock

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) CEO Douglas Merritt sold 15,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,241,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,934,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Douglas Merritt also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 5th, Douglas Merritt sold 8,114 shares of Splunk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $1,123,626.72.
- On Tuesday, March 16th, Douglas Merritt sold 11,222 shares of Splunk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $1,580,394.26.
NASDAQ SPLK opened at $146.08 on Thursday. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.51 and a 1 year high of $225.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of -29.27 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.26.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPLK shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $177.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Splunk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.77.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.
About Splunk
Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.
