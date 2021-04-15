Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Valvoline Inc. is a producer and distributor of premium-branded automotive, commercial and industrial lubricants as well as automotive chemicals. The company’s brand and franchises consists of Valvoline Instant Oil Change(SM), Valvoline lubricants and automotive chemicals (TM), MaxLife lubricants (TM), SynPower(TM) and Zerex(TM) antifreeze. Valvoline Inc. is based in Lexington, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on VVV. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.63.

Shares of NYSE:VVV opened at $26.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.38. Valvoline has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $27.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. The firm had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Valvoline will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VVV. FMR LLC grew its stake in Valvoline by 2,577.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 97,856 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Valvoline by 1,520.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after buying an additional 146,008 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Valvoline in the 3rd quarter valued at about $295,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

