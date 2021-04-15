Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) Director Sells $1,730,338.48 in Stock

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) Director Jakob Loven sold 63,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total transaction of $1,730,338.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jakob Loven also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, Jakob Loven sold 15,828 shares of Kronos Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $415,959.84.

Kronos Bio stock opened at $22.01 on Thursday. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.83 and a 12 month high of $39.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.42.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kronos Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Kronos Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Kronos Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Kronos Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Blackhill Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Kronos Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000.

Kronos Bio Company Profile

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib, a selective inhibitor targeting spleen tyrosine kinase in acute myeloid leukemia patients.

