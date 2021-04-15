Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Price Target Raised to $81.00

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

SYY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sysco from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.56.

Get Sysco alerts:

SYY stock opened at $80.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. Sysco has a twelve month low of $44.10 and a twelve month high of $83.97. The company has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,150.26, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.28 and a 200-day moving average of $73.30.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 89.55%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Summitry LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 50,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its holdings in Sysco by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 93,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,943,000 after acquiring an additional 30,745 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,505,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,029,000 after acquiring an additional 270,101 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 574,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,653,000 after acquiring an additional 10,650 shares during the period. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,693,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.