PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of PGTI stock opened at $25.87 on Thursday. PGT Innovations has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $26.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.20 and a 200-day moving average of $21.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80 and a beta of 1.49.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.14 million. Analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Brent Boydston sold 15,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $365,033.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,177.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Morgan sold 14,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $375,459.84. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,603 shares of company stock valued at $979,194. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGTI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in PGT Innovations by 1,954.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 675,783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,745,000 after acquiring an additional 642,886 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in PGT Innovations by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,596,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,467,000 after acquiring an additional 416,566 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PGT Innovations by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,118,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,090,000 after acquiring an additional 360,918 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in PGT Innovations during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,627,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PGT Innovations by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,192,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $186,974,000 after buying an additional 183,234 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

