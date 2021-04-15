ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary, ServisFirst Bank, it provides business and personal financial services. It offers various deposit products; commercial lending products; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama. “

Separately, Hovde Group cut shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

SFBS stock opened at $60.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.80. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $64.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.25.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 38.46% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $100.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.08 million. On average, analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 35,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total value of $2,071,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 453,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,816,266.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, BBR Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. 53.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

