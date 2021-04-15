Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $218.57.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MRTX shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $257.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $161.46 on Thursday. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $80.36 and a 12 month high of $249.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $182.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.97 and a beta of 1.64.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will post -8.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 2,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $417,986.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,148,695.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 400,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.15, for a total transaction of $72,460,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 442,685 shares of company stock worth $81,033,986 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRTX. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 2,326.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 4,653 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 145.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,061,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,138,000 after buying an additional 5,528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

See Also: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.