Credit Suisse AG Has $154,000 Stock Holdings in 111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of 111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) by 111.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in 111 were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in 111 by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 15,016 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 111 by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 206,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 12,580 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of 111 by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 116,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. boosted its stake in shares of 111 by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:YI opened at $10.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $905.13 million, a PE ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 1.21. 111, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $45.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.46 and its 200-day moving average is $10.51.

111, Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, B2B and B2C. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services, such as online consultation services and e-prescription services to consumers.

