Northern Trust Corp Has $3.61 Million Stock Holdings in VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 717,286 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,761 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.01% of VirnetX worth $3,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of VirnetX in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of VirnetX by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 12,044 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in VirnetX during the third quarter valued at about $250,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in VirnetX by 2.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of VirnetX by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 179,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 14,350 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VHC opened at $4.99 on Thursday. VirnetX Holding Corp has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $8.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.01 and a 200 day moving average of $5.78.

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet, as well as enable organizations and individuals to establish communities of secure, registered users, and transmit information between various devices, networks, and operating systems.

