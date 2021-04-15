The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Invests $217,000 in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 1,058.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 244.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 261,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 185,799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

In other The Carlyle Group news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 14,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $521,037.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,016,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,209,280.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Finn sold 35,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $1,301,935.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 843,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,881,323.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,408,085 shares of company stock valued at $121,498,912.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CG shares. Credit Suisse Group raised The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $43.50 in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays upped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.88.

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $38.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.79. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.80 and a 1-year high of $39.56. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of -63.92 and a beta of 1.38.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $629.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

