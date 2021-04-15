MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) Holdings Lifted by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in MeiraGTx were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 8,542 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 24,055 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGTX opened at $13.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $606.42 million, a PE ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 4.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.76. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $11.35 and a 52 week high of $18.45.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million. MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 283.20% and a negative return on equity of 29.14%. On average, equities analysts predict that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MeiraGTx news, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,336,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,853,783.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; degenerative diseases; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

