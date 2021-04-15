HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Stock Holdings Lowered by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,954 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSBC. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in HSBC in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in HSBC in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in HSBC in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in HSBC by 529.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in HSBC by 136.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HSBC opened at $29.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.61. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $31.59.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter. HSBC had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.95%. On average, analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.745 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HSBC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

