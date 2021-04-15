LPL Financial LLC Purchases 1,830 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,144 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 492.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 58.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. 27.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LSXMA. TheStreet cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $45.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.64 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.50. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $27.49 and a 1 year high of $47.19.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

