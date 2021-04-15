LPL Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Outfront Media by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Outfront Media by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Outfront Media by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 341,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its position in Outfront Media by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 356,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Outfront Media during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OUT opened at $22.95 on Thursday. Outfront Media Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.66 and a 52-week high of $24.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.25). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on OUT shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Outfront Media from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Outfront Media from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Outfront Media from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Outfront Media from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

