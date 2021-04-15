LPL Financial LLC Has $547,000 Stock Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,490 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,247 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $105.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.79 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.33 and its 200-day moving average is $105.41. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.65 and a 1-year high of $148.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.59 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 25.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Qualys from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Northland Securities cut Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qualys from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush decreased their target price on Qualys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.80.

In related news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,500 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $718,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 226,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,619,575.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra E. Bergeron sold 1,271 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $165,662.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,346 shares in the company, valued at $3,173,257.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,271 shares of company stock worth $3,202,927. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response, Threat Protection, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response, Indication of Compromise, Certificate Assessment, Policy Compliance, Security Configuration Assessment, PCI Compliance, File Integrity Monitoring, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Out of-Band Configuration Assessment, Web Application Scanning, Web Application Firewall, Global IT Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Certificate Inventory, Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

