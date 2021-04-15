Northern Trust Corp Sells 19,698 Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 711,087 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 19,698 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. were worth $3,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Martin Currie Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 919.2% in the fourth quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 859,188 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after buying an additional 774,890 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,035,059 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after purchasing an additional 143,786 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the third quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 15.7% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 175,557 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 23,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,815 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 12,952 shares in the last quarter. 2.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TKC opened at $4.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.61. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 1 year low of $4.36 and a 1 year high of $6.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $999.77 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TKC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers voice, data, and video communication solutions to its individual and corporate customers; and broadband services.

