Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $3,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KL. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 1,280.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the third quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

KL stock opened at $36.17 on Thursday. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 12 month low of $31.72 and a 12 month high of $57.69. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.66.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.02). Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 33.21% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $691.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.95 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 27.37%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KL shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. CIBC lowered their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from $95.50 to $77.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kirkland Lake Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.56.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on July 10, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

