Northern Trust Corp Has $3.93 Million Stock Position in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 235,652 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,441 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Aspen Aerogels were worth $3,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 294.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 2.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $328,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

ASPN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

Shares of ASPN opened at $18.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $537.44 million, a PE ratio of -30.14 and a beta of 1.75. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.19 and a 12-month high of $26.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.11.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The construction company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $23.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.21 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 25.82% and a negative net margin of 13.39%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

