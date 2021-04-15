Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 19,900 Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.27% of Liquid Media Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NASDAQ YVR opened at $2.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.91. Liquid Media Group Ltd. has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $7.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.31.

Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Liquid Media Group had a negative return on equity of 79.08% and a negative net margin of 2,141.60%.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. operates as a media and entertainment company. The company provides video game products primarily for the casual-game consumers; and publishes video games for interactive entertainment hardware platforms. It also offers VFX and animation production, broadcasting, and other streaming services; and distributes third-party film and TV content through its digital platforms.

