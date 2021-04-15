Credit Suisse AG Decreases Holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 66.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,699 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,232 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 224,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 61,208 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 449.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,338,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,123 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Liberty TripAdvisor by 11.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,045,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 107,754 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 7,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Liberty TripAdvisor by 125.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 188,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 104,514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LTRPA opened at $5.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.13. The company has a market capitalization of $432.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $7.74.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The technology company reported ($1.88) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 32.00% and a positive return on equity of 10.43%.

In other Liberty TripAdvisor news, Director Tripadvisor Holdings Liberty sold 1,713,859 shares of Liberty TripAdvisor stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $91,999,951.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

