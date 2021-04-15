Credit Suisse AG Sells 3,630 Shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,974 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,630 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Alliance Resource Partners were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARLP. Exchange Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Nikulski Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARLP opened at $5.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $737.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.78. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $6.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.85 and its 200 day moving average is $4.80.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $366.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.60 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.69% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and Minerals. It produces a range of thermal and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents.

