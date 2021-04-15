Credit Suisse AG Sells 3,630 Shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,974 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,630 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Alliance Resource Partners were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARLP. Exchange Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Nikulski Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.25% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ ARLP opened at $5.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $737.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.78. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $6.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.85 and its 200 day moving average is $4.80.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.
Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile
Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and Minerals. It produces a range of thermal and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents.
