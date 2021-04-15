Credit Suisse AG Buys 28,759 Shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) by 229.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,759 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Chico’s FAS were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHS. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 11,897 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 110.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 54,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 28,794 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 559.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 78,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 66,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Chico’s FAS by 20.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 99,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 17,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

NYSE:CHS opened at $3.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day moving average is $2.04. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $386.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.60 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 38.38%. Equities analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CHS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Chico’s FAS Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.